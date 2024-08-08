'AITA for not giving my sister anything to do during my wedding?' 'She's adopted.'

They spoiled her rotten and favored her over us. There were many times our parents scolded me and Jay for wanting equal treatment. They said Freya needed to be secure about her place in the family. The spoiling and coddling came out in her personality.

She expects people to go out of their way to make her happy, she has this desperation to be included in everything but is very clingy and also childish in the way she expects her choices should be the priority in decision making.

She's especially demanding of Jay, because he's meant to be the doting older brother and the one who chases boys away, who offers to protect her and she makes sure nobody messes with her. When she was 17 she had this breakup.