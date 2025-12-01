"AITA for not giving my sister the 'family' nativity?"

Me: No, because it was mine. It was a Christmas gift for me. I picked up the manger part and showed them the bottom. It had the nickname my Grandma called me and the date it was made before my sister was born engraved in it.

Me: This was made as a Christmas gift for me. It was given to me . We only kept it at Grandma's after you were born because as a toddler you grabbed one of the pieces and broke it.

We just always kept it at Grandma's for safety as you and the other siblings came along. When I left for college I left it there and then took it when I got my own home. Sister: (with great disappointment) I...I...never saw that under the manger. I never knew.