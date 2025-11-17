"AITA for not giving niece a birthday present after she destroyed mine?"

So I am aware I might sound like a petty child but at the same time I feel like this kid needs to learn a lesson. I'll explain. Me and my niece have birthdays a few weeks apart, mine first. On the day I got this beautiful jewelry dish from my mom, she knows I lost mine when I moved house and so it really meant a lot that she got one which looks similar as it had sentimental value.

During the family dinner I heard this smash from the other room, I run out and my niece (14F) is standing next to the smashed jewelry dish. I am just stunned into silence and she just looks at me and says "well it was ugly anyway" and then goes to the bathroom.