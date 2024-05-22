'AITA for not giving my parents the baby blanket my great grandma made so they can use it for my sister?'

"AITA for not giving my parents the baby blanket my great grandma made for me so they can use it for my baby sister?"

My great grandma made a baby blanket for me when my mom was pregnant. She did that for all her kids, grandkids and then great-grandkids. I was the youngest until now. Great grandma would make it clear to the parents involved that the baby she made the blankets for should be considered the owners and it shouldn't be something they kept from us.

So this is what always happened. I always had mine. My parents did try to take it from me a few times but great grandma stepped in each and every time. I loved mine because she had started experimenting with her knitting and my blanket is more unique than the rest and feels just a little more personal.