'AITA for not giving my parents a loan on their new restaurant?' 'They're saying I owe them.'

My parents asked me recently for a loan from my saved up money. I was on the fence but ultimately declined to help them. They also acted very desperate like they need it urgently.

They claimed they would pay me back but I just don’t trust them. They also tried every trick in the book, saying I owe them and they raised me, guilt tripping and the whole nine yards. Since then, they haven’t contacted me and vice versa. Was I in the wrong?

Later, OP edited the post to include more information:

My parents stole over $10,000 from me. Money I earned from working when I was 14-18 years old. I kept old paystubs and did the math once. I have a new bank account with a different bank that she has no access to. I also stopped cash flow into the old joint account.