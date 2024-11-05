Manager refuses to promote employee after seeing her 'clap talk' at new hire; she says she's being 'victimized'. AITA?

She asked why and I told her. I said after what I just saw i believe she will be the type who would let any sort of power and authority get to her head and treat people cruelly.

I said she was just asked a simple question by a new starter and she proceeded to embarrass her and belittle her in front of other coworkers and that is not the sort of person I want supervising a team of 20.

She was so angry and has since lodged a complaint saying it’s unfair she’s no longer being considered for the job and she feels she’s being victimised for the way she communicates.