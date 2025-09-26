AITA for not giving my roommate back an equal refund on our security deposit?

Recently, I (M) received the refund from the security deposit from the house I was renting with two others (F). We equally paid into a $ 2890.00 (EDIT: $2695) security deposit when signing the lease. However, when we moved out, the landlord charged us for $370 in itemized damages ( $2520 EDIT: $2325 returned).

After I looked at the list of items I divided the refund based on charges each person was PERSONALLY responsible for and equally divided ones that we were ALL responsible for. I took $716.67 for myself, $769.17 for one of the girls, and $839.17 for the other. One of the (F) roommates was quite upset that we did not get back the full refund.