'AITA for not giving my sports cards back to my dad after he found out how much they’re worth?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for not giving my sports cards back to my dad after he found out how much they’re worth?"

I (19M) was gifted my dad’s sports card collection for my 18th birthday. He had boxes of them from when he was growing up. I started looking into how you could get them graded.

I finally shipped the best ones out a few months ago and just got them back last week. I was happy to see how highly some of them were graded. I researched what these cards would go for and my jaw dropped. This money would help me pay for college and I would still have a decent amount left over.

I was visiting my parents and my dad mentioned something about those cards. I made the mistake of saying how much some of these cards are worth. He didn’t have much of a reaction that night.