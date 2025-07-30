'AITA for not giving my stepmom the experience of being a girl mom?'

She "wins" (I know she doesn't win most of those and only says it to try and make me go) a lot of lunch for two prizes online for places I like to go to. And whenever I go with her she's trying to make it last forever. So I say no 99% of the time to stuff and I always make excuses to have to leave after an hour or maybe two.

She told me she hates that I'm not spending time with her much and she's tried everything and she doesn't understand what she did wrong. She told me it's not that I'm too embarrassed to be seen with my parents because I go out with mom all the time and she even sees me include my friends in hanging out with mom. I told her that's the difference.