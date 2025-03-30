'AITA for not giving my toxic family money for raising me after I cut them off because they wanted me to be a housewife?'

When I turned 16, she was done with university. She had settled down as an independent woman, and my parents also wanted to move to the US so that they could limit travel. And there we went.

My mom and dad got to spend more time with me, and I could stay close to her. The damage was done, though, I barely even knew them. They didn't even know what I liked and disliked. They wanted me not to go to university and to settle down as a housewife.

The worst part was that they wanted me to look for husbands then and there. Destroy my independence and become a traditional wife. For 2 years, I played along with their fantasies; they made me drop my studies and focus on learning how to be a real housewife.