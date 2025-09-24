'AITA for not giving up my bedroom when my cousin stayed over?' UPDATED

"AITA for not giving up my bedroom when my cousin stayed over?"

I live with my parents while saving up for my own place. It’s not glamorous, but I pay them rent and cover some bills, so it’s not like I’m freeloading. My room is basically the only space in the house that feels like mine. Last weekend, my mom told me my cousin was visiting from out of town. Cool, no problem.

Then she casually said, “Oh, you can sleep on the couch so your cousin can use your room.” I thought she was joking…but she wasn’t. Now, I like my cousin, but this is a grown adult with their own income. Meanwhile, I’ve got work, school, and a bad back from too many hours hunched over a laptop.