'AITA for not giving up my name for my ex’s new wife with the EXACT SAME FULL NAME as me?'

AITAH for keeping my name after my ex-husband remarries someone with the EXACT same name FIRST, MIDDLE, and now LAST name as me? Here's an example... my name is Jane (first name) Marie (middle name) Doe (Doe being married name).

I (27y/o female) was married for almost six years to my now ex-husband (29y/o male). Yes, we married very young as we were both in the military at that time. I asked for a divorce after 5 years, and we both grieved the marriage pretty hard but we just wanted different things.