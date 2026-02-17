'AITA for not giving up my seat to someone who was already at the bar?'

The bartender finally takes my drink order, and I check my phone to see a text from my date telling me that the man I’m next to told him he has a friend coming in about 10 minutes, and he’s saving my seat for him. Well, to be honest, I ignored that text message because I didn’t plan on leaving my seat after having been there for about 30 minutes at this point.

Shortly after, the man does indeed tell me directly that he is waiting on a friend, who will be here in a few minutes. I said “Oh…,” to which he said “Yeah, I told the guy you were with.”

“Okay…,” I say. “Why didn’t you say anything when we first sat down? I mean, we’ve been here for over 20 minutes.”

“Well, I thought you were just getting some drinks and taking them elsewhere.”