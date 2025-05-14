'AITA for not giving up my toy collection to SIL's kids?' + UPDATE

The next day, the OP returned with an update.

So that day I and Jack have planned a meeting. But sometime before our meet, he called me and he was very emotional. He apologized and told his mother (Riley) indeed put some senses inside his brain. He asked my permission to bring his mom and Trisha. I accepted it.

When they arrived, RILEY simply asked me to narrate the whole thing. I told her everything about how Trisha and her kids demanded my toys. I told her about the sentimental value of those toys. I told her about passive aggressive comments of Trisha and how I felt jack never supported me.

Trisha tried to shout, but her mother stopped her and the verbal lashing that she gave to both jack and Trisha for next few minutes. I wish I could be so confrontational.