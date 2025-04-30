'AITA for not giving some of my $100,000 wedding budget to my sister?' 'We would like a month-long honeymoon.' UPDATED

"AITA for not giving some of my wedding budget to my sister?"

My fiancée Sara and I are planning our wedding. We got engaged 2 weeks ago so we are not still aware of how much it will cost but we have a budget of about a bit over 100K. Sara wants the best of everything and wont settle for anything cheap.

We also would like to go on a month long honeymoon to France, Italy, Greece and Portugal. As I said we are not aware of how expensive it will be but we won't be getting married for at least 2 years so I can save more if needed.

My family asked us about our plans and weren't happy to hear it. My mom called it wasteful and said we could use the money for something better. I asked "like what?" And she said "like helping your sister."