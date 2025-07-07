'AITA for not going on a bachelorette trip to a waterpark because I’m overweight?'

I (F25) am a bridesmaid in the wedding of a good friend (F27) this fall. She had us all plan to be free the first weekend of August for her bachelorette party, promising we’d do something fun but lower cost (relative to the crazy destination bachelorettes people plan these days).
This weekend, she and her maid of honor sent out what they decided on for the trip, which was to spend the night at an indoor waterpark resort. They wanted us 12 girls to get 6 rooms (2 in each) for one night, spending two days there total.
As soon as I saw the message in the groupchat, I knew the trip wouldn’t be fun for me due to my size. I am about 5’7” and 270 pounds, and the maximum weight for a single rider on the majority of slides is 250. There are a few 300 pound maximums, or 2-person rides with 400 pound maximums, but the idea of standing in my bathing suit, being weighed to make sure I can go, makes me uncomfortable.
I know I’m overweight and need to lose some, but insecurity isn’t the main thing holding me back. I’d happily go on a beach vacation and rock a bathing suit the whole time. It’s the combination of the bathing suit, weigh-ins, and fact that I am too big to participate in many of the rides that makes it seem not fun to me.
Because I couldn’t do the same things as all the other girls, (there are a few heavier girls in the party, but I’m by far the biggest and I think the only one who exceeds 250 pounds), I think it would leave me feeling bad all weekend instead of upbeat and excited for the bride.
I told my friend politely that I didn’t think I would be attending, and she got very upset, saying that she asked us to reserve the weekend months in advance and that she worked hard to keep costs down. I told her that I agree and appreciate all of that, but that I don’t think I’d be a ton of fun on this particular trip.
She pushed and when I elaborated, she said that I could float in the lazy river/hot tub or swim in a standard pool or drink at the bar while the other girls rode slides and that I shouldn’t let my weight hold me back, especially from something so important to her.
I still feel like it would be uncomfortable and a waste of money for me, as I wouldn’t truly be able to have the same experience. WIBTA for not going?
jamjar20 wrote:
Sorry, but YTA. She’s right that there are things you can do that don’t involve being weighed in public, which I agree would be humiliating. The lazy river would be fun and I’m sure there are “hanging out” times too.
spielundspass wrote:
NAH I understand that it's uncool to have to wait while the others can have fun on the slides. But I think, maybe it's not that much time? It's hard to believe they're gonna slide for hours and two days long.
If i'm there with friends, it's a bit of slides, not always everybody, and just more like swimming, playing, talking and bar. Plus in the evening, there are no slides. Just the group having food, drinks and fun. I think it could be fun. It's up to you.
Organic-Quarter-544 wrote:
NTA. I'm a firm believer that parties are optional. Just because you want to celebrate something does not mean you get to force people to go to something that makes them uncomfortable.
FaithlessnessAny9564 wrote:
This is a tough one. They've picked something pretty weird to do for a low-key bachelorette party, but they don't know how much you weigh. So I don't think they're TA, and I think you're missing the point of a bachelorette.
It depends how close you are to the bride and how much you care about hurting her feelings and not spending time with her and all of your friends. I'm not sure the waterslides is really the issue here. Is it the money?
I don't think YTA, but if it was me, I would probably go and offer to run some alternative fun activities and my narrative would be that waterslides aint my thing, but I would love to spend time with everyone anyway.
The point of the party is to introduce everyone to each other and have some fun. If you don't go to the bachelorette you will have missed out on an opportunity to bond and spend time with the wedding party, which might make you feel excluded at the wedding.
Can you propose that you coordinate some alternative fun activities while the people who DO want to go on the slides get on with it? I have a sneaking suspicion that half of the party will be with you.
Free_Science_1091 wrote:
YTA, I am a woman ( larger than you) so I totally get your feelings. If you are like me, you don’t go around sharing your weight and most people are shocked I weigh as much as I do because I don’t look it and most people cannot judge weight, it probably never occurred to the bride that you might have issues.
Whenever I went places with my friends because our kids were hanging out, I always volunteered to be the table holder or person who watched our stuff and just brought a good book or played on my phone.
If there are other larger women, they may be content to hang out with you on the lazy river or just floating in a pool. They all won’t be on slides all the time, so you will get time with them. You say you are ok with wearing a swimsuit so go and be there for your friend, you may have more fun than you think.
Alert-Tumbleweed-790 wrote:
Hmm, NAH, you're entitled to not feel comfortable and back off, I also get your friend tried to find something that could be fun and wants you there. It depends a lot on your whole group's dynamic. If you think all girls will go on rides, then you would indeed be lonely the entire day while they go around.
If, however, there's going to be some hanging out by the regular pool/lazy river, drinks, while others go on rides, or you can join in the ones you listed, then it could actually go quite nice for all of you, without you feeling left out. Often times we play the worst scenario in our heads, and when you actually do the thing that gives you anxiety, it ends up being either not so bad or even quite fun.
One thing, if you do go, make sure she won't push you to do every ride, and give you some space when and where you're uncomfortable. Bring a good book and relax. If you won't go, make sure you make peace with the regrets of not being there with your friends and potentially your friendship suffering following this event.