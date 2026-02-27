'AITA for not going to my best friend's graduation because of her indecisiveness?'

So I assumed plans were off and made other plans for that day. That same night, she texts asking what time I’m coming over for graduation. I was confused and reminded her she said she wasn’t going. She said she was “just confused” and maybe she should go because it’s once in a lifetime. Then asked again when I was coming.

At that point, I got frustrated. It’s been months of this back and forth. So I told her if she can’t decide whether she’s going, I’m not coming. She said she was going and was just confused. I asked if she was sure or if she’d change her mind again since it was literally the day before.

She then asked if I was bored or lazy and that’s why I wasn’t coming. That annoyed me more. I said no, that’s not it, and asked if she even read what I wrote. She replied that I could come or not, it didn’t matter.

So I said fine, I’m not coming.