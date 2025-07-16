'AITA for not going to my boyfriend’s family trip with our newborn?'

Now my boyfriend’s extended family is planning their usual summer lake trip. It is a big annual thing with all the cousins and their kids. I went last year and had a nice time so now everyone just assumes I will be going again especially now that the baby is here. His son will be coming home from college and the whole family is really excited to meet the baby.

The girls are already planning matching outfits and pictures. But the truth is I do not feel ready. I am tired and honestly a little scared. The idea of packing up and spending a full week in a crowded house with a newborn is really stressful to me. I told my boyfriend he is welcome to go without me if he wants.