"AITA for not going to every single one of my husband’s shows?"

I (30F) and my (31M) husband have gotten into many arguments over the years because he feels I don’t support his music career enough because I don’t go to every single show he has or buy tickets the moment they drop.

For context, he is a live guitarist in 2 different bands. I have gone to almost all of his shows whenever he plays in our state but there have been a few times when I haven’t gone because it was either A). Not in our state, B) on a weekday and I have work that day/the next day (I work a 9-5), or C) I just didn’t want to go because the venue was far and hard to get to.