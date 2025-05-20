'You should’ve just gone.' Woman called 'ungrateful' for missing her birthday party she didn't know about. AITA?

Whitney never told you she planned a party. She asked if you wanted to go bowling, you said no. You'd rather stay home on your birthday. THAT is when she should have told you it was a bowling party for you. NTA.

goldiegoldthorpe

It would appear that SIL didn't tell her brother either, which is really weird. And gave up after one phone call. You'd think step two is text your brother and get him to persuade if it's a surprise. And if that doesn't work then you call again and just be straight with the person. I kind of feel like Whitney wanted this to fail.

GordonSchumway69