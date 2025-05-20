'You should’ve just gone.' Woman called 'ungrateful' for missing her birthday party she didn't know about. AITA?

This situation has been on my mind a lot and I just need to know if I was in the wrong in the way I reacted. Last Saturday was my 35th birthday and the only thing I really wanted to do was spend time with my husband Chris and our 5yo Eliza.
I didn't have any plans to go out because I don't really like going out unless I absolutely have to. I would much rather stay in if I'm being honest. Everyone who knows me knows this.
Well during one of the movies we were watching I got a call from my SIL Whitney (29) asking me if I would like to go bowling with her and a few mutual friends of ours. I said that I wasn't up for it and just really wanted to spend the day with Chris and our daughter since it was my birthday.
She repeatedly begged me to go but I stood firm and kept declining her offer. She was upset and just hung up on me. I sent her a text apologizing but she just left me on read.
A few hours went by when I got a call from a friend asking me why I didn't go to the party Whitney planned for me and I told her honestly that I didn't know about any party.
Whitney didn't tell me about the party when I was on the phone with her earlier in the day and the only thing she called about was to ask me if I wanted to go bowling, which I declined to spend the day with my family.
My friend called me ungrateful and rude for completely dismissing Whitney's feelings after she spent so much time planning for my birthday party. I apologized because I honestly didn't know but my friend told me that I was still wrong to decline her offer instead of going to the party.
I called Whitney after I got off the phone with my friend and asked her why she didn't just tell me about the party. I would have gone knowing that she put a lot of time and effort into planning it, but I didn't know.
She told me that's the whole reason why she invited me out to bowl because it was a bowling party for me. I felt really bad and asked if there was anything I could do to make up to her for missing the party she planned for me. She said no and then just hung up.
I tried talking to her on Monday but she was pretty cold towards me and didn't actually want to talk to me. Chris doesn't think I did anything wrong but I can't help but feel like the jerk for missing out on the party she planned for me. So was i wrong for not going bowling when my SIL invited me to?
NTA. You didn’t want to go bowling. At no point was an actual party in your honor mentioned from what you posted. This is on SIL. Granted she may have been trying to surprise you, however given you said no to just bowling, it’s on her to make more of an effort.
NTA. Unless you are an experienced user of a crystal ball how on earth would you know it was a party for you. I’m a home-girl myself and people always wanting you to go out with them, because that’s what they like, gets annoying. Your birthday… your choice. Hope you enjoyed your family time despite the interference. X
Whitney never told you she planned a party. She asked if you wanted to go bowling, you said no. You'd rather stay home on your birthday. THAT is when she should have told you it was a bowling party for you. NTA.
It would appear that SIL didn't tell her brother either, which is really weird. And gave up after one phone call. You'd think step two is text your brother and get him to persuade if it's a surprise. And if that doesn't work then you call again and just be straight with the person. I kind of feel like Whitney wanted this to fail.
NTA. SIL sounds like an immature drama queen. The first thing she should have done was to clearly communicate her plan. She never did, so that is ALL her fault. You need to get the real story out there because she is using this as an excuse to turn others against you. Your husband needs to call her out and explain that he was there when she called and she never mentioned a party.
Also, it is irresponsible to any guests she invited to not have secured plans with you because having others schedule their time for that reason. It was completely rude and entitled to expect that you would drop everything on your day off to revolve around her plans that she never included you in.
Seriously, you cannot get mad at someone for having other plans when you call the day of the event. None of this is on you. Stop apologizing. Tell her to grow up, learn how to communicate like an adult, and stop creating drama. Your husband needs to do the same.
If you want to surprise someone, you have to make sure they are going along with the fake plans. If your only plan B to them declining to go is to get mad and hang up on them, then you shouldn’t ever try to surprise anyone again. Snotty teen tomfoolery.
So your friend created a surprise party for you but didn't let your husband in on it? Were you supposed to just leave him and your kid so your friend could have you all to herself on YOUR birthday? NTA.
NTA. Yes, she was trying to surprise you, but as soon as you were firm on your No she should have given up the surprise and admitted what she had done. Her lack of communication does not make you TA. At all. If anything, she is TA for the way she handled it and her lack of communication.