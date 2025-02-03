Man who dumped girlfriend demands emotional support after wrecking her scooter. AITA?

I was really upset and heated and after the call and just overwhelmed with the situation in the moment. With me being as shaken as I was it was impossible for me to continue my job for the night so I had to apologize to the people I was working with and cut the time short, missing out on the much needed income that day.

I went to the hospital to try and de-escalate and brought him what he asked for. While I was there I found out he lied about the severity of his injuries from the doctor and he wouldn’t be staying overnight like he told me which added to my irritation. I was really disgusted and only stayed for about 10m or so before I went back home to mend my work stuff.