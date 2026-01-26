"AITA for not going to my best friend's wedding?"

I (29F) am strongly considering not attending my “best friend’s” (32F) wedding. We can call her Claire. I put best friend in quotations because, over time, Claire and I have drifted apart. We’ve been friends for over a decade, share the same social circle, and have many of the same close friends.

Claire and her fiancé Josef have been together 9 years. They have three children and a home together. Unfortunately Josef is the worst. He is demeaning to her constantly even though she is the breadwinner, has cheated on multiple occasions with increasingly stupid lies, (ie. I wasn’t sexting a person that was an AI bot, those pics were meant for you but I got too self conscious), ew.