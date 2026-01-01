'AITA for not going to my SIL’s wedding?'

If you ask me I think he just doesn’t want to get married because he never proposed in the 6 years they’d been together or when she got pregnant. She posted the video of the proposal on facebook and he never actually said yes and he put the ring back in the box 3 times.

Leading up to my wedding she would ask me about planning and then respond to every detail by saying how she is doing the opposite. It felt really condescending and unnecessary since she’d reached out me. Ex. “you don’t want people wearing white dresses to your wedding. I’m wearing a pink dress from anthropology so people can wear whatever they want to mine”.