'AITA for not going to someone’s house for dinner?'

I know it’s cheaper to go to their place, but I was really hoping for a night out. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. It seems like every outing ends up at their house and people are expected to pay.

I didn’t grow up with much, so I promise I’m not being a snob, I’m just not used to this. Normally, I’d contribute a few dishes/ some drinks, but paying on top of that feels kind of weird.

There have been a few awkward experiences in the past. One evening we went to their house for dinner. The food was cold and the portions were tiny. I told my boyfriend when we got home that the steak was gray and tasted weird, he agreed.