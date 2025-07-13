Wedding hypocrisy exposed as bridesmaid’s lesbian partner invited—but twin’s boyfriend forbidden. AITA?

Umbra_Lucis

NTA. But your twin and his wife definitely are both AH. I'm glad you've found out that your dad is at least supportive of you and your boyfriend; that's something good out of the stinking corpse of your relationship with your twin.

I don't know why my reddit isn't working like it used to but i can't cite directly from your post. So indirect citation it is. "Your absence got noticed" - good! "Your absence and the reason for it became a huge story at the wedding" - very good! NTA.