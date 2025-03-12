'AITA for not having alcohol at my wedding?' 'We have a lot of guests that are BIG drinkers.'

NTA Have Welch's sparkling cider for the toast. It comes in white grapes and in red. If the people who tend to get drunk leave your reception to go drink, more power to them. As long as they aren't drunk AT your reception and stay at the bar, all is good.

SoMuchMoreEagle said:

NTA. It's your wedding and you can do as you like. But be aware that your family members might be right in that people may leave to go drink elsewhere. You can't control that.

But you should work extra hard to make sure that the rest of the party is fun. Good music, good food, good non-alcoholic drinks, etc. Weddings can be really dull and awkward, that's why people drink (one reason, anyway).