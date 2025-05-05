'AITA for not having good answers for my newly discovered adult kids?'

They didn't believe me. They told me there was no way I knocked their mom up twice and didn't know either time. I explained everything to them. How she was someone I only met that first summer and how I didn't speak to her in between both summers.

I told them I heard nothing from her after she left the second time. They pushed for me to know more, they had questions about why I didn't save for them, write to them, fight for them.

They refuse to accept that I didn't know and they're mad at my lack of good answers.

They told me I needed to do better for them. AITA?