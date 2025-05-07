'AITA for not having my sister come on the bachelorette party when she was a bridesmaid?' MAJOR UPDATE

OP responded:

Thanks for the suggestion, but I am going to leave my parents out of this situation. It is between her and I, and in any case I'm not upset about not being included, just that she lied.

I'm not even upset she tried to get revenge because I am sure it will come back around some day whether it is through regrets or something else. I just was concerned about my actions in the past being an AH move and if I should apologize.

SpeechIII6025 wrote:

NTA. Your sister sure can hold a grudge! To be clear, she had the option of coming for dinner and the escape room? But instead opted for you to visit her?

It was unrealistic of her to expect your whole bachelorette to center around a teenager. I’m surprised she doesn’t get that now as an adult/bride.