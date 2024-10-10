'AITA for not helping a lady to get her luggage from the overhead compartment?'

But it was that moment of confusion, if you know what I mean, like I was gonna help anyway so might as well just help her, so people get to move on.

But I had the worst flight. She interrupts my movie so I could open her water bottle. She interrupts my game to unpack her snack. I was sleeping and she literally turned on the light on purpose to wake me up for some stupid shit that I had now started to ignore.

Also, whatever I did for her she never said thank you or smile, none. The plane landed and she did the same things to me again but now demanding me retrieving the luggage for her. I declined in the most polite way possible : "I think you should ask the staff to assist you..."