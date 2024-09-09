'AITA for not helping my brother with his rent?' 'He showed up with a new tattoo.'

"AITA for not helping my brother with his rent after he showed up to pick it up with a new tattoo?"

My brother asked me if I could please help him pay his rent. It was only $800 so I agreed. When he came by my place to pick it up I noticed he had a brand new tattoo on his calf. Like it still had the plastic on it from the artist.

I asked him WTF and he said he had booked the tattoo months ago and that it was an artist that was hard to get to see. I told him I changed my mind so he had to go get it from our parents that berated him for his stupidity and poor decision making.

He says that I'm the ahole because I agreed without any conditions and that our parents make him feel stupid about his decisions. I don't think I should help him when he had the money and chose to spend it stupidly.

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one: