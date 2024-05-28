'AITA for not helping my daughter to save her house?' 'Our credit score took a hit.'

Something seemed off so I called the bank since my name was on the loan and found out my daughter was 6 months behind on the mortgage. When confronted she said the new job wasn't working out so she quit back in December and hadn't been able to find a new job.

I thought this was strange since we taught her not to quit a job until you have a new one in place to be responsible. I also asked her why she hadn't come to us and she said she was embarrassed.

We gave her some leads on new jobs because we couldn't afford to pay the full amount she owed on the house at this point and suggested she get a roommate and if she could get those things done we would see what we could do.