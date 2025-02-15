'AITA for not helping my husband repair his relationship with our daughter after he excluded her from a 'guys only trip'?'

Now my husband has been complaining to me about our daughter, saying he’s done everything to make it up to her and that I need to step in. I told him she would be hurt by him excluding her from the trip, and it’s entirely his fault she’s icing him out.

He says we should be a team and try to fix this together, but he’s the one who caused this hurt, so it shouldn’t be on me to fix it. It’s starting to affect our relationship now, too. AITA?

here4mysteries

I think my response to your husband would be:

“I did try to fix it when I told you not to exclude her.”