'AITA for not helping my husband with his children more?' 'We have a strong prenup.'

Those are his only options here. If he keeps making digs and trying to force you to sacrifice your time off so he can have some for free, then remove the first option and just tell him to leave.

SeaworthinessDue8650 said:

Use the pre-nup. His ex has her do over kids and now he wants you to pick up her slack. Let him figure everything out on his own.

tonyrains80 said:

NTA. You need to remind him that they are HIS kids not yours. This is a common theme with men who have children and get remarried. Many of them are LOOKING for a stand-in mom because they don't want to put in the hours it takes to raise their own kids.