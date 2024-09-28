Woman refuses to help care for sister’s child after affair that destroyed her marriage. AITA?

My mom is struggling. She's not in the best shape after years of physical issues. Money is getting tighter between one thing and another. She has asked me for help several times. Her fear is the child will be taken into foster care if she can no longer cope doing it alone. But I refuse to offer any help.

I told my mom I love her. But I can't be selfless enough to want to help the child. I told her I can't even imagine stepping up given what their birth symbolizes to me. I told her I know that's hard for her to hear but a part of me will always hate her parents.