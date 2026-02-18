'AITA for not helping my boyfriend save face after he drank four espresso shots before meeting my family and completely lost it at brunch?'

Then he started talking fast. Like noticeably fast. My dad asked him one question about his job and he gave a seven minute answer that covered his entire career history his five year plan and somehow ended on a tangent about how elevators work. My mom just nodded politely the whole time.

He excused himself to the bathroom and when he came back he was literally vibrating. His hands were shaking when he picked up his water glass. My sister mouthed to me is he okay and I mouthed back I don't know.

He tried to butter a piece of toast and tore it completely in half because his hands were trembling so much. He looked at the two pieces of bread in his hands and just said well that happened and then laughed way too hard at his own comment. Nobody else laughed.