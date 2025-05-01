'AITA for not helping some of my family after they exclude us from their celebrations and reunions?'

"AITA for not helping some of my family after they exclude us from their celebrations/reunions?"

Hi, I come from a large family, 9 aunts and uncles, half of which are in the US starting from the 70s and 1/2 stayed in the Middle East. I was born in the US. When they come for their green cards, vacations, illness/births, we’re always here with our homes open for them.

We have hosted one aunt and her daughters for about a month each year for over 20 years, and one of her daughters lived with us til they established themselves in the US.

We also go down to visit every few years and see them often. Earlier this year, my uncle passed and prior to then, his wife was staying in our home, we took care of her, did all her paperwork, helped find a new job, and when he passed my mom flew out and is still with her comforting her.