'AITA for not helping my sister clean up after Thanksgiving?'

She decided to make it a “women do the cleaning” thing, and that’s on her, not you. You gave her an out by offering your husband’s help, she refused it, and then essentially chose to martyr herself in the kitchen.

Feeling a little guilty is normal, but the situation wasn’t created by you. It was created by her choice to enforce outdated gender roles. You didn’t owe her two more hours on your feet just to validate her expectations.

Party-Boat-1131 wrote:

NTA. She got what she volunteered for. As a man, the only problem I see is a room of men saying "Yeah that sounds fine, you cooked and we ate but you clean it all up" and not insisting on helping clean up.

Good on your for refusing that ridiculous offer.