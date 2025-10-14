"AITA for not helping my parents during their financial troubles?"

My sister (21) and I (24) were raised differently by our parents. They would throw money at her whenever she wanted it and they would spend it even if she didn't ask for something, just because they could. I had to ask for everything and most of the time I had to justify why I needed my request met.

And to do that I had to write or type out a detailed argument on why I should get any of their money. Most times I was denied because they didn't think it was a need. Whenever they denied me I got lectured on learning to work my butt off and learning how to beg just right and doing whatever it took for money only to be told afterward that I needed my own money because theirs was not for me.