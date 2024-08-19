'AITA for not helping my parents since I'm not legally required to do so?'

I don't have a wife or kids. My current lifestyle isn't really conducive to a great relationship. I work and travel. I've been at it for ten years now. I'm making more than the pipeline welders for a much cleaner job that utilizes my brain.

I still miss the comeraderie of hanging out with the boys but those three summers gave me a great grounding in how guys in the field think. And that has helped my career.

The last time I talked to my parents they asked if I could help them out since the want to retire early and they know I'm doing well. I also want to retire early so I don't really want to give away my best egg.