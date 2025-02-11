'AITA for not helping my sister pay for her wedding, but helping our family go?' 'Our dad is taking it the hardest.'

"AITA for not helping my sister pay for her wedding but helping our family go to the wedding?"

Some wedding drama. Awhile back my sister went to our parents to ask for help to pay for her destination wedding, our parents don't have it like that. Our parents came to me and asked if I would loan them money to help my sister's wedding. I told them no, but I did tell them I would gladly pay for their travel and accommodations plus anyone else that would like to go.

Now this caused an issue with her soon be husband's family. They allegedly find it strange that our family can afford to fly people to the wedding but not help pay for the wedding. I told my sister our family cannot, but I can. After that I never heard anything else so figured it was cleared up.