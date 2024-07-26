'AITA for not helping my younger sister just because she has cancer?' 'My mom expected to drop everything.'

"AITA for not helping my younger sister just because she has cancer?"

Okay so before the story I want to give background. Our dad is pacific islander, and our mom is just white. My sister (14) and I (17) were both born in the US. Our parents divorced when I was six I think. However I continued to live my dad until I was 11, whereas my sister stayed with my mom.

I live with my mom now because my dad wanted to move back to the islands, but I didn't want to leave my friends. However I know much of my family who still do live on the islands, and keep in touch with my "roots" I guess. This is mostly thanks to my dad. My sister doesn't. Okay so onto the story.