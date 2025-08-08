'AITA for not immediately offering a seatbelt extension for a plus-size passenger?'

I am a flight attendant for a budget airline. I am actually very upset that this happened but I absolutely had no bad intentions. During the boarding process a lady (30ish) was traveling with a small child, maybe 3 years old.
When they arrived at their seats, there was a plus size passenger already seated in the window seat, we'll call her B (mid 20s) Mom told her son they would be going into those seats and immediately the little boy (loudly) said, "Mommy, there's only one." The seats on this particular aircraft are approximately 18 inches wide and the passenger seated took well over half the middle seat also.
She immediately turned a bright shade of red and mom immediately apologized. Thankfully we were not a full flight and I was able to accommodate mom/son to a different row (seats that are not purchased and randomly selected are usually a full row, I believe it is to encourage purchase).
I then returned to B and asked her if she would like a complimentary beverage and she took a water. We continued the boarding process and I thought everything was good. As we were closing the door, B rang her call button. I immediately went to her and she said, "Are you going to bring me a seatbelt extension or are you just enjoying humiliating me?"
I was at a complete loss for words. I feel like an AH because everyone within a few rows could hear her and many could see. We are instructed to only give extenders passengers who ask for extenders but I know it would have made her more comfortable if I had just discreetly handed her one.
On her way out I apologized if her flight was uncomfortable and she told me she is going to report me to the ADA. I'm not concerned with that I'm only concerned I may have added to her humiliation. Please be gentle because I honestly feel horrible but also tell me the truth, AITA?
Civil_Environment858 said:
NTA you followed protocol and did your best with a difficult situation. I hope you have fellow crew to back you up.
wowsomuchempty said:
If you had offered without her request, she could have easily been offended also. B was just embarrassed and looking to blame someone. NTA.
Used_Mark_7911 said:
NTA. I’m not sure what she expects to report. The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) does not automatically protect overweight individuals. Even if she had an underlying condition that was causing her obesity...
I don’t think that any interpretation of the act would include a “right” to have a seatbelt extender proactively offered. If she had been denied a seatbelt extender after asking for one that would be another matter.
Menace_78 said:
NTA. I'd be humiliated if someone offered me one out of the blue. Some plus sized folks buy their own to take with them to reduce embarrassment. You really can't know whether she needs one just because she's big.
Sanford-And-Anfield said:
NTA. The way society is today, if you were to offer someone an extension without them asking for it, they would then flip out on you like you were calling them fat or whatever. Also, people who take up more than one seat should have to pay for more than one seat.
Ok_Distribution_2603 said:
NTA, I haven’t checked the manual but I don’t think there are size restrictions on who can be a Karen. Of course she’s entitled to her feelings about the earlier interaction but she’s certainly not entitled to make it your problem. It’s not like you would have audibly gasped and reprimanded her had she opted for a full sugar cola instead of a water, you were just doing your job.
cshoe29 said:
NTA. I need the extenders depending on which company I fly with. It’s my responsibility to ask for them, not the other way around. I just bet if you had offered from to get go, she would have been offended. Some people just don’t know how to be polite in public anymore.
Thank you so much for all of your kind replies, I am definitely feeling better about my actions. I would like to address a few things that I've seen asked. My company does allow me to report passengers that were upset and may file a complaint. I have just filed that report.
Buying 2 seats is required for passengers who are unable to lower (they do lower) both armrests or if there body extends on to the adjacent seat. However, if they have not and the flight is not full this is not enforced and we are instructed to accommodate by adjusting seating arrangements.
My crew (team) supports me 100%. And this is just my own thoughts. I decided to call the passenger B because I used the alphabet and thought if I used A some may think I was calling her an AH. B, in hindsight, was probably not the best choice. Please excuse my error.