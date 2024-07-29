Bride disowns brother for ditching father's funeral and her wedding; 'now I'm getting called petty.' AITA?

Our whole family was excited and happy for him because his previous relationship made him very depressed once it ended. His ex is/was not really "toxic" and she never alienated him. They ended things because her family wanted Troy to convert to their religion, and he refused to.

Troy has always been somewhat of an introvert and a homebody. He preferred to stay home over going out or hosting any sort of gathering. He was painfully shy growing up and didn't really have a lot of friends until he was in highschool, so I don't think that he's changed much since before he got married.

I should also note that my parents raised us to not give two craps about what race you are... The only thing they ever cared about was if we were happy and treated well by our respective partners/spouses.