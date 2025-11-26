'AITA for not including my estranged daughter in my will?'

Right now I’m redoing my will, not really sick or anything like that still in relatively good health, just want to finalise things, and I’m thinking of disinheriting her. If she doesn’t want me or my family in her life while I’m alive she should not get anything from me when I’m gone.

I want to leave everything I have to the kids that actually care about me and my wife and are there, my wife and other kids all agree with me. But a little part of me that still remembers that little girl is having a hard time with it.

She’s still my daughter and leaving her absolutely nothing just feels wrong, but again she rejected all of us so I don’t know.

Would I be the AH if I actually do it?