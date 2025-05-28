'AITA for not including my 'sister-in-law-in-law' in the wedding morning prep?' 'She cried throughout the whole thing.'

That night, things escalated. Mark and Liam had a heated conversation where Mark said things like “If my wife isn’t welcome, then I’m not welcome either,” and that he, Liam, and Camille needed to talk—just the three of them. Without me. Which I found kind of absurd, because… we’re talking about the morning of my wedding. Why would my husband have a closed-door meeting about it without me?

The morning of the wedding: My MIL texted me the night before saying she’d be with Camille the next morning. I replied kindly that it wouldn’t be possible. I told her the schedule and the glam team were locked in and that I didn’t want her caught in the middle. I asked her to let Liam talk to his brother directly.