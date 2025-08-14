'AITA for not including my stepmom in any pre-wedding stuff?' 'It wasn't fair.'

My stepmom was hurt when my sister went dress shopping with mom and not her. She was upset when she got included in nothing but mom was asked to help with other small things. I always planned to do the same and so far I have. I didn't include my stepmom in anything and she's really feeling it now because I'm the last one.

She told me she'd loved to be included and how much it hurts to be in my life in the capacity of a mother figure for 20ish years and to be nothing more than dad's plus one. She said she feels like she's only sitting with dad and included in photos out of politeness.