Dying man spends holidays in conflict as family disregards his end-of-life wishes. AITA?

It's nothing, because there's no possible way I can die after having beaten the Big C once before. Partly that's why I wasn't about to sit their asses down on Christ our savior's commercialism birthday to say "surprise! It's a gravestone!" I have time still. I wanted to have one last semi normal Christmas and New Years with my family before I told them that I had a year left.

This went out the window because my SIL decided it was her moral obligation to hunt my mother down on FaceBook and tell her, so she could spread the word amongst them all so they could have their final holidays with me the way they want and not regret missing out on their last chances. Because forget the dead guy, right?