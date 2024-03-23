Groom Holds Firm: Tells cheating father, 'there was no mistake; I didn't invite you.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my dad that his and his daughter's invites to my wedding did not get lost, they were never invited?"

Which-Ship1977

Bit of a complicated background but to simplify it: My parents were married for 22 years and divorced 10 years ago. Had me (28M) and my three younger sisters (26, 25 and 23).

Dad was having an affair for most of the marriage and had a daughter (25) with his affair partner. Two of my sisters knew dad's other daughter from school and had bad blood with her.

Looking back it's clear to see she hated them for having dad when she didn't, because dad was never in her life. But the bad blood existed for years. When we learned of the affair and his other child it blew our family apart.