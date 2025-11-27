'AITA for not inviting my BIL to our house for Thanksgiving after he got back together with his ex?'

She said she wasn’t being passive-aggressive (she was), and she even said that she could be off the mark, but in the conversation that followed, it was apparent she’d already decided what our intentions were. I explained that SIL was invited weeks ago, Dad was invited literally just today, and we genuinely just assumed (logically) that BIL had his own plans with her and the kids.

She didn’t accept that and stuck to her version of events. Nothing was meant to exclude him, and honestly, I felt like inviting him without her would’ve been just as disrespectful in a different way. Not to mention, SIL asked for space. So it would have been disrespectful to her as well. So now I’m sitting here feeling upset and discouraged.