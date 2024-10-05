'AITA for not inviting my brother to my son’s graduation because he made it all about his new girlfriend (again)?'

He isn't treating her any different.... if he wants to introduce the person he is "in love" with to the family he should make an arrangement with everyone like a dinner outing or a small get together and make it officially about HER. Not just some other chick he's bringing around to a family event.

It's like he wants her to feel special cuz she's meeting the family but it's not actually special b/c it has happened this way before.... NTA. He sounds immature and desperate to fall in love. Love is beautiful and everyone deserves it but, my guy.... come on.... No one hates you because you're in love 😂👎🏽

Sugarybritchez (OP)